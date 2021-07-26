Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

SNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

