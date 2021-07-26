Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,688. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

