Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $414.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.41. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $415.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

