Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

SDGR opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $7,774,784.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock worth $79,183,494.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.