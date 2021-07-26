Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.74 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

