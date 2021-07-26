Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €100.85 ($118.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.91. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.