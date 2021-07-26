Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $555.00

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $555.00 and last traded at $555.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

