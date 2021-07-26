Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $354,801.15

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $354,801.15 and $64,822.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.