Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.12

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

