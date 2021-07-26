Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 26th

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 26th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ZTAQU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.