Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,646,820.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $234.52. The stock had a trading volume of 840,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $240.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

