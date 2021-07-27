-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 158,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,145. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

