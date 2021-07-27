$0.03 EPS Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $115.97.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

