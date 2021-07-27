$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

CTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

