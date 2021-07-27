-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.20). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

