$0.14 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $412.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

