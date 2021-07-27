$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 3,325,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,402. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.