-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $5,894,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 9,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.