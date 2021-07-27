$0.18 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.51.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.