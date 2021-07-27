-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,628. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

