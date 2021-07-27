$0.21 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Hess posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. 2,113,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,360. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

