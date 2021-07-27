-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.