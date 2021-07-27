-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,512. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

