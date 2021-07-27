-$0.26 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,003. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

