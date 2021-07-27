-$0.31 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 1,198,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

