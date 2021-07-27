-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

