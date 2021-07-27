$0.58 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

