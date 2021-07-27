0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $933,311.84 and approximately $6,067.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

