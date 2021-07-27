$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Under Armour by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.