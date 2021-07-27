$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.28. ResMed reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Shares of RMD opened at $259.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $260.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

