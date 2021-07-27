-$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.70. 443,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

