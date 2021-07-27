10,250 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

