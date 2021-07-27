$107.73 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $107.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

