11,743 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.52. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

