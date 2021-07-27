1,280 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

