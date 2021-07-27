13,226 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AADR opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.