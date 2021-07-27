14,500 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.