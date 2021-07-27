14,600 Shares in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPX by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

