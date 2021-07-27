$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,472 shares of company stock worth $8,616,357.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

