156,433 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITHXU. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

