160,439 Shares in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 4,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

