16,487 Shares in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

