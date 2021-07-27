168,620 Shares in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

