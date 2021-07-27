17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of YQ opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

