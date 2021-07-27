1,758,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,758,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

