180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $10.99 on Tuesday, reaching $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,638. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59. The firm has a market cap of $489.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.