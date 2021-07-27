180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,245. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

