180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 646,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.