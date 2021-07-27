180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 105,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

