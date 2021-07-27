180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,614. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $230.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.